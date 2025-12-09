A just and lasting peace in the Middle East is impossible without full self-determination and the protection of fundamental human rights for Palestinians, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, warning that Israel’s repeated breaches of a ceasefire deal are deepening the crisis.

Addressing delegates at the African National Congress’ (ANC) 5th National General Council in Ekurhuleni near Johannesburg, Ramaphosa said his government is “deeply concerned” that Israel has violated the October 10 ceasefire agreement with Hamas “almost on a daily basis,” despite the deal having facilitated the release of hostages and Palestinian political prisoners.

He said the scale of destruction in Gaza, which South Africa argues amounts to genocide, compelled Pretoria to bring a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December 2023. Since then, the ICJ has issued multiple provisional measures instructing Israel to prevent actions that may constitute genocide.

“Since the onslaught began on October 7, 2023, more than 70,000 people are known to have been killed in Gaza, most of whom are women and children,” Ramaphosa said.

He reiterated South Africa’s demand for an immediate ceasefire and a political process leading to a sovereign Palestinian state living side-by-side with Israel.