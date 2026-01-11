Israeli forces have carried out air strikes, artillery shelling and naval fire across multiple areas of Gaza, in continued violations of a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 10, 2025, according to witnesses.

Israeli warplanes launched an air strike southwest of the southern city of Rafah on Sunday, while another aerial attack targeted areas east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, witnesses said.

Israeli artillery also shelled eastern parts of Gaza City, including the Tuffah and Zeitoun neighbourhoods, accompanied by gunfire from military vehicles positioned nearby, they added.

In northern Gaza, Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes and demolition operations targeting buildings east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, alongside artillery fire, according to local sources.

The areas struck in the north and east of the enclave remain under Israeli military control under the ceasefire arrangement.