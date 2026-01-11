WAR ON GAZA
Ceasefire violations continue as Israeli forces strike Gaza by air and sea
Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli attacks continued, killing 425 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, according to the health officials.
A general view of the makeshift tents as displaced Palestinians struggle to continue their daily lives under harsh conditions. / AA
January 11, 2026

Israeli forces have carried out air strikes, artillery shelling and naval fire across multiple areas of Gaza, in continued violations of a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 10, 2025, according to witnesses.

Israeli warplanes launched an air strike southwest of the southern city of Rafah on Sunday, while another aerial attack targeted areas east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, witnesses said.

Israeli artillery also shelled eastern parts of Gaza City, including the Tuffah and Zeitoun neighbourhoods, accompanied by gunfire from military vehicles positioned nearby, they added.

In northern Gaza, Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes and demolition operations targeting buildings east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, alongside artillery fire, according to local sources.

The areas struck in the north and east of the enclave remain under Israeli military control under the ceasefire arrangement.

Israeli naval vessels also fired several shells toward coastal areas in northern Gaza, locations from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the truce, witnesses added.

No casualties were reported from the latest attacks.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others in a genocide since October 2023 that has left Gaza in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli attacks continued, killing 425 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

