Greece and France have announced their intention to expand military cooperation and renew the 2021 defence deal.

Speaking after a meeting with visiting French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin on Thursday, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said the updated defence agreement between the two countries will include clauses on mutual defence assistance, military cooperation, and collaboration in the defence industry, according to the daily Kathimerini.

“We have agreed to conclude the negotiations very fast, within one or two months, and then sign,” he said.

Referring specifically to the FDI-type frigates, the first of which has already been delivered to the Greek Navy by France, Dendias said the ships will be upgraded to carry strategic weapons.

“The decision for the FDI programme is not just about military procurements, but about the way Greece protects its sovereignty and sovereign rights,” the Greek minister added.