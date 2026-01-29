WORLD
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
France has been one of Greece’s major arms suppliers, providing a range of advanced weapons systems, including missiles, main battle tanks, and fighter jets.
The two ministers board the French-built Belharra frigate Kimon at Salamis Naval Base, Greece, January 29 2026. / Reuters
January 29, 2026

Greece and France have announced their intention to expand military cooperation and renew the 2021 defence deal.

Speaking after a meeting with visiting French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin on Thursday, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said the updated defence agreement between the two countries will include clauses on mutual defence assistance, military cooperation, and collaboration in the defence industry, according to the daily Kathimerini.

“We have agreed to conclude the negotiations very fast, within one or two months, and then sign,” he said.

Referring specifically to the FDI-type frigates, the first of which has already been delivered to the Greek Navy by France, Dendias said the ships will be upgraded to carry strategic weapons.

“The decision for the FDI programme is not just about military procurements, but about the way Greece protects its sovereignty and sovereign rights,” the Greek minister added.

For her part, Vautrin said defence cooperation between Paris and Athens contributes to regional stability.

“We will continue to defend the rights of Greece and France. Our cooperation is among the most successful at the European level,” she said.

Since the late 1970s, France has been one of Greece’s major arms suppliers, providing a range of advanced weapons systems, including missiles, main battle tanks, and fighter jets.

The latest defence agreement between Greece and France was signed in September 2021 and included mutual defence clauses as well as the export of French-made FDI frigates to Greece.

