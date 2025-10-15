US
2 min read
US-India expert who advised Washington administrations arrested over secret documents
Ashley Tellis, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and former National Security Council official, is charged with unlawfully retaining over a thousand pages of classified material at his home.
US-India expert who advised Washington administrations arrested over secret documents
US-India expert Ashley Tellis, a former White House adviser, is arrested for unlawfully keeping over a thousand pages of classified documents at home / Reuters
October 15, 2025

A leading expert on US-India relations who has advised multiple US administrations has been arrested and charged with unlawfully retaining national defence information, including more than a thousand pages of classified material, court documents showed.

Ashley Tellis, 64, who served on the National Security Council under former President George W. Bush, was arrested over the weekend and charged on Monday, according to an FBI affidavit.

Tellis is listed as an unpaid adviser to the State Department and a contractor for the Pentagon.

He is also a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington-based think tank.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the arrest but declined to comment further, while a Pentagon official said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

The FBI affidavit said that in September and October this year, Tellis entered Defence and State Department buildings and was observed accessing and printing classified documents, including materials related to military aircraft capabilities.

He was later seen leaving the premises with a leather briefcase or bag.

RECOMMENDED

During a search of his home in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday, agents discovered more than a thousand pages of classified documents, many marked "top secret" or "secret," according to the affidavit.

The document also said Tellis had met Chinese government officials on several occasions in recent years, including at a dinner in Fairfax, Virginia, on September 15.

It said Tellis arrived with a manila envelope that he did not appear to have when he left.

Due to his employment with the State Department and the Pentagon, Tellis held a Top Secret security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information, the affidavit added.

The Justice Department said that if convicted, Tellis faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

"We are fully focused on protecting the American people from all threats, foreign and domestic," said Lindsey Halligan, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

"The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal