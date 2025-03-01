Hamas has called on Palestinians to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and engage in worship, steadfastness and seclusion during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement on Saturday, the movement urged Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and within Israel to “mobilise all efforts this month by traveling to Al-Aqsa Mosque, remaining steadfast and engaging in seclusion there”.

“Let the blessed days and nights of Ramadan be dedicated to worship, steadfastness, and resistance against the enemy and settler mobs, as well as to the defence of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa until they are liberated from occupation,” Hamas said.

Hamas also called on Palestinians worldwide to launch “the broadest initiatives and solidarity events in support of their brethren in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem”.

On Friday evening, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stated that Israeli authorities had imposed a strict security lockdown on Jerusalem under the pretext of security concerns, though he asserted that the true objective was to restrict Palestinian access to the mosque.

Each year during Ramadan, Israel enforces measures that limit Palestinians’ ability to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.