The Azerbaijani health ministry says that four people have been injured in the attack.
March 5, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev have discussed a drone strike on Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, which injured four people.

In a phone call on Thursday, Erdogan condemned the drone attack and conveyed his well wishes to Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Earlier, the Turkish foreign ministry also issued a statement on the incident.

“We reiterate that attacks targeting third countries in the region and increasing the risk of the war spreading must cease immediately,” the ministry said.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan, as it has historically, the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said that its exclave was hit by drones launched from Iran, with one striking the terminal building at Nakhchivan International Airport and another falling near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

“We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport and injuries to two civilians,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani mealth ministry later announced that four people were injured and that their conditions were stable.

Iranian authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

Talks with Malaysian PM

Earlier, Erdogan and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also discussed regional and global developments in a phone call.

Erdogan said that the cooperation between Türkiye and Malaysia is progressing at an excellent level in all areas and that efforts are ongoing to further strengthen the ties, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

The Turkish president also said that Türkiye is closely monitoring the conflict environment that began in Iran and has spread across the region, warning that a "prolonged conflict could lead to more difficult challenges for the region."

Erdogan added that Türkiye is working to re-engage in diplomacy and that peace-focused contacts with leaders will continue.

