Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev have discussed a drone strike on Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, which injured four people.



In a phone call on Thursday, Erdogan condemned the drone attack and conveyed his well wishes to Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Earlier, the Turkish foreign ministry also issued a statement on the incident.

“We reiterate that attacks targeting third countries in the region and increasing the risk of the war spreading must cease immediately,” the ministry said.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan, as it has historically, the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said that its exclave was hit by drones launched from Iran, with one striking the terminal building at Nakhchivan International Airport and another falling near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

“We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport and injuries to two civilians,” the ministry said in a statement.