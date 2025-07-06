Brazil's president insisted that the world must act to stop what he described as an Israeli "genocide" in Gaza, as leaders from 11 emerging BRICS nations gathered in Rio Sunday.

"We cannot remain indifferent to the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza, the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians and the use of hunger as a weapon of war," President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told leaders from China, India and other nations.

His comments came as Gaza truce talks between Israel and Hamas resumed in Doha, and as pressure mounted to end the 22-month brutal Israeli war on the tiny Palestinian enclave.

Globalisation ‘obsolete’