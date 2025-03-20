The US continues to press Israel for answers and "full accountability" on the killing of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank last September, a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu.

"We urged the Government of Israel to complete a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into Aysenur Eygi’s death," said the spokesperson on Thursday, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"Israel’s initial inquiry indicated it was the result of a tragic error for which the IDF (Israeli military) is responsible," said the spokesperson.

The official added that Washington is still requesting the results of Israel's full military investigation and is pressing for greater access to the findings.

"We will continue to press the Government of Israel for answers and for continued access to the findings of the investigation so we can have confidence in the results," said the spokesperson.

"There must be full accountability to prevent this from happening again."

The statement was in response to Anadolu's inquiry about a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio by eight members of Congress, demanding answers on Eygi’s killing.