Stock markets have dropped with tech shares leading the plunge as investors fretted over the risk that US President Donald Trump's trade policies could nudge the United States into recession.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell more than 3.6 percent after Trump himself declined to rule out the risk of a US recession.

"I hate to predict things like that," he told Fox News on Sunday when asked directly about a possible recession this year.

"There is a period of transition because what we're doing is very big — we're bringing wealth back to America," he said, adding: "It takes a little time."

Responding to the market sell-off on Monday, a White House official said there was "a strong divergence between animal spirits of the stock market and what we're actually seeing unfold from businesses and business leaders."

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, was referring to the tendency for emotions to drive investor behavior, in contrast to other economic conditions.

Trump's on-off tariff threats against Canada, Mexico, China and others have left the US financial markets in turmoil and consumers unsure what the year might bring.

"President Trump seems to have abandoned the US stock market and is willing to put his political vision above the near-term outlook for the US economy," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading platform XTB, in a note.

The Nasdaq was bogged down by retreats in the so-called Magnificent Seven tech stocks, which include Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Nvidia.

Stocks in electric carmaker Tesla, owned by Trump's billionaire advisor Elon Musk, slumped by more than 11 percent.

"Unease about the effect of Trump's tariffs hangs over financial markets at the start of the week," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.