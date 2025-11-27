AFRICA
Guinea-Bissau army chief assumes 'transitional presidency' after coup
The coup was staged as independent candidate Fernando Dias and incumbent President Embalo’s camps both claimed victory in recent elections.
November 27, 2025

General Horta Nta Na Man has assumed the role of “transitional president” in Guinea-Bissau following a military coup, according to the country's state broadcaster, TGB.

After taking the oath of office during a ceremony at the military's headquarters on Thursday, Na Man declared, "I have just been sworn in to lead the High Command," AFP reported.

In a statement broadcast on state television on Wednesday, a group of military officers identifying themselves as the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" announced that they "assumed full powers of the state."

The military suspended all media activities, halted the ongoing electoral process, closed all borders, and imposed a nine-hour curfew starting at 2100 GMT.

However, military authorities later announced the reopening of the country's borders.

"All borders are now open,” General Lansana Mansali, inspector general of the armed forces, told AFP, reversing the prior day's closure of all land, air, and sea entry.

Na Man, referring to the takeover, said evidence had been "sufficient to justify the operation,” adding that "necessary measures are urgent and important and require everyone's participation.”

On Wednesday afternoon, General Denis N'Canha, head of the presidential military office, told journalists that the military was assuming control of the country "until further notice" after a plan involving "drug lords" had been uncovered, which had included "the introduction of weapons into the country to alter the constitutional order.”

The heads of the electoral observer missions urged the African Union and ECOWAS to take the necessary steps to restore constitutional order in the West African country.

The coup was staged as independent candidate Fernando Dias and incumbent President Embalo’s camps both claimed victory Monday in the presidential election as the country awaited the results.

SOURCE:AA, AFP
