Rafflesia, the world’s largest flower, is rare. So rare that even experienced guides who take tourists on sightseeing expeditions of exotic plants in the jungles of Southeast Asia hardly ever see it bloom.

So when Septian Andriki, an Indonesian guide in West Sumatra, saw the Rafflesia hasseltii species spreading its petals, he broke down into hysterical sobs.

“Allah’O Akbar, Allah’O Akbar,” he could be heard crying in a video that Chris Thorogood, a British botanist, posted on his Instagram page in November 2025.

Thorogood consoles Andriki. “It’s okay. We did it. We found it, my friend,” he says as he strokes Andriki’s head.

Rafflesia has around 41 species, but it was the first time a hasseltii, which is named after a Dutch colonial botanist , was spotted in West Sumatra in more than a decade.

Andriki, Thorogood and Joko Witono, a researcher at Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), were part of a group taking plant samples when they came across the flower.

A few days later, the University of Oxford reshared the same video on social media, announcing the sighting. It primarily focused on Thorogood and Oxford’s botanical gardens, where he works. It hailed the rediscovery and highlighted its novelty, saying that tigers come across the flower more often than humans. Andriki and Witono were not mentioned by name.

That set off a firestorm. Indonesians criticised Oxford University’s handling of the news, saying it was reminiscent of colonial times, when British naturalists would claim to discover new flora, even though it was often the local guide who brought it to their attention.

It also triggered a wider debate over the amount of attention afforded to academics affiliated with Western institutions in scientific publications and international conferences, and how mainstream media portrays them as the leading experts in their field.

“The reaction wasn’t really about a single social media post. It was about a pattern that many researchers in the Global South, and indigenous researchers in particular, have experienced repeatedly,” says June Mary Rubis, a conservation biologist and scholar who comes from the Bidayuh community in Malaysia.

“Local researchers, field partners, and guides are often essential to discovery; they know where to look, how to read the landscape, how to move safely through it, but they are routinely framed as logistical support rather than intellectual contributors.”

The history of Rafflesia is a microcosm of how European colonists exploited local resources and people for their own benefit. And it all started with an Indonesian guide just like Septian Andriki.

“Come sir, a flower very large, beautiful’

Rafflesia is parasitic, which means it has no roots, stems or leaves. It attaches itself to the wine of a host plant and sucks its nutrients to survive.

It has been the subject of numerous studies for over 200 years, yet the question of how Rafflesia, which is only found in the tropical forests of five Southeast Asian countries, propagates is up for debate.

Pictures of Rafflesia adorn the walls of many homes in the Philippines. It appears on stamps in Indonesia and currency notes in Malaysia. Tourists travel on foot for hours in the hope of catching a glimpse of this elusive flower, which blooms for five to seven days before decaying. Rafflesia has invaded even popular culture, most recently as Demogorgon in Netflix’s popular Stranger Things series.

Rafflesia is called a corpse flower because it emits the smell of rotting meat, which attracts carrion flies and, as the theory goes, helps the flower pollinate and reproduce. (One biologist even captured the scent using a vacuum pump, and later lab tests showed that the chemical profile indeed resembled those of rotting meat.)

Rafflesia is also utterly useless with no proven medicinal benefits.

Yet, it has fascinated the imagination of generations of botanists.

Rafflesia was popularised in Europe in 1818, when Joseph Arnold, a British surgeon working for the Royal Navy to collect new flora in Southeast Asia, saw a large flower during an expedition in Bengkulu. This is how Arnold described the encounter in a letter dated July 9, 1818.

“I had ventured some way from the party, picking specimens of plants, when one of the Malay servants came running to me with wonderment in his eyes, and said… ‘come with me, Sir, come!, a flower very large, beautiful, wonderful!’.

History has forgotten the name of that Malay servant. But a year after that sighting, the flower was named Rafflesia arnoldi, after Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles and Arnold.

“Of course, the credit went to Raffles, the heroic white guy who loved to build his image,” says Timothy P. Barnard, associate professor of history at the National University of Singapore.

Raffles worked for the British East India Company, which was at the forefront of collecting plants as part of its exploitation of colonies in Asia. He ultimately rose to become the British administrator of Singapore.

“It was very important for them to try to cultivate various plants to see if they could make a profit, if the plants could be grown profitably in that port area or in that hinterland. So they would go out into the jungles and the forests to collect them,” says Barnard.

“Now, of course, Rafflesia doesn't have any profitable uses, but it just gained their attention because of its unique nature.”

When Barnard read the news articles about Septian Andriki’s sobbing over a Rafflesia hasseltii, he immediately saw a pattern.

“The account of Western media of such events plays into a lot of tropes, like the exotica of the largest flower in the world. ‘Oh, it’s huge; it only lasts a few days, only tigers or panthers see it’.”

In contrast to a wailing Andriki, Thorogood was presented as the all-knowing authority on Rafflesia who can be relied upon to explain its scientific nuance, he says.

“They portray the Indonesian guy as being overly emotional and crying and, you know, it may be one of the few times the guy's even seen a Rafflesia. I've never seen one. I probably would cry too if I saw one,” says Barnard.

In the 18th century, the East India Company and other colonial entities built botanical gardens that were housed with plants and herbaria collected by their employees on voyages to European colonies.

As the size of the collections grew, English botanists adopted the Linnaean system of naming the plants with two Latin words, one describing the genus and the other the species. The system was developed by Swedish physician Carl Linneaus, who famously said, “God created, but Linnaeus organised”. The rest of the world caught on to the system, forgetting that plants and animals also have indigenous names. Rafflesia is called Pakma, Padma, Ambai-ambai, and Bunga Bangkai, different names for Rafflesia in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The Linnean Society of London, which was established in Linnean’s honour in 1788, has been at the forefront of promoting science. It was also the place where Chris Thorogood, the Oxford University botanist, spoke about his book on Rafflesia, Pathess Forest, in April, 2024.

‘Like Apollo, he dared’

“Mr Chris, one day I show you big Rafflesia in Indonesia. Yes, Mr Chris visit Bengkulu Selatan and Muara Sahung – we see big flower there together. Big, big flower.” This is the first chapter of the book, which chronicles Thorogood’s trips to the Philippines and Indonesia to study the flower.

Thorogood is well-known among Rafflesia experts. He has authored at least 10 books on plants and dozens of research articles for science journals. He’s the founder of Community for the Conservation and Research of Rafflesia (CCRR), which boasts leading Indonesian and Filipino scientists as members.

His books are as much about himself as they are about the science of plants.

“Pathless Forest is the tale of a man who longed for something that made him uncharacteristically reckless and bold. Like Apollo, he dared, and he was driven to extremes by an unrequited love, in this case for a plant. And the harder he chased, the more he was rejected by that plant, and he was dragged to heaven through hell and back to find it and driven half mad in his obsession to do so. But so it was that I follow tribes down in the abyss to find Rafflesia’s hidden flowers and drip blood, sweat and tears on them,” he told the Linnean Society while talking about his book.

Thorogood often posts pictures from the “abyss” to his 68,000 followers. He also makes hand-drawn illustrations of flowers and local guides. The 19th century colonial naturalists relied on illustrations of exotic plants and places to wow audiences back home.

In Pathless Forest, Thorogood emphasises more than once that he was the “first foreigner” to travel to a far-flung forest of the Philippines. He mentions how a municipal official called him “Sir with emphasis on the ‘r’” and relates the tale of the person in charge of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources who thought the University of Oxford Botanic Garden was in the US. His description of places he visits in Southeast Asia is vivid: “Two men peeing - each with one hand on the wall”.

Thorogood didn’t reply to TRT World’s request for an interview.