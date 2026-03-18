China said on Wednesday it is in communication with US officials over a planned visit by President Donald Trump.

“Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-US relations,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

Lin said the two sides "will remain in communication regarding President Trump’s visit to China,” without providing any further details.

Trump said on Tuesday he is “resetting” the trip and expects it to take place “in about five weeks.”

“We’re working with China,” he told reporters at the White House, adding that he looks forward to meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “He looks forward to seeing me, I think,” Trump said, describing bilateral relations as “very good” economically.