Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday said that peace in Gaza must not come at the expense of justice, saying that those responsible for atrocities must be held accountable.

“Peace cannot mean forgetting; it cannot mean impunity,” Sanchez said in an interview with Cadena SER radio on Tuesday. “Those who were key actors in the genocide perpetrated in Gaza must answer to justice.”

He recalled his time with the United Nations during the Kosovo War, which was followed by war crimes convictions.

“We have a great deal of work ahead,” he said. “There are a lot of open questions.”

Sanchez said Spain and Europe will play key roles in the peace effort, not only in reconstruction but also in shaping a two-state solution and peace grounded in international law.

He did not rule out the possibility of sending Spanish troops to Gaza as peacekeepers.