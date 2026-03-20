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Zelenskyy admits Ukraine intelligence using Telegram inside Russia, vows to target ‘Max’
Ukrainian president vows to target Russia's domestic messenger ‘Max’ after Telegram restrictions.
Zelenskyy admits Ukraine intelligence using Telegram inside Russia, vows to target ‘Max’
Zelenskyy acknowledged that restrictions against Telegram create difficulties for Ukraine and promised "to get to Max," Russia's national messenger. / AFP
March 20, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has admitted that Ukraine's intelligence is using the Telegram messenger "to work in Russia."

Speaking at a news conference in Kiev on Friday, in response to a journalist's question about the blocking of Telegram in Russia, he said Moscow is also using Telegram to target Ukrainians.

"Of course, Russia and its special services have worked and continue to work through Telegram in Ukraine. We know this, we identify it, and we fight against it. As for us, frankly speaking, we also work through Telegram in Russia," he said.

Zelenskyy acknowledged that restrictions against Telegram create difficulties for Ukraine and promised "to get to Max," Russia's national messenger.

RelatedTRT World - Russia accuses Telegram of aiding Ukraine intelligence

Accusing Telegram of providing information to Ukraine

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"Now with the restrictions on Telegram in Russia, of course, it will be more difficult to transmit signals to their society. Nevertheless, I received a report regarding their new network — Max. We'll get to Max too," he said.

Russian authorities began slowing down the functioning of Telegram in December. The Russian Federal Security Service accused Telegram of providing information to Ukraine’s military and intelligence.

In early February, they limited access to the app in Russia but lifted restrictions following complaints from the military.

Since 2019, Russia has banned access to several social media platforms and apps, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

RelatedTRT World - Russia investigating Telegram founder Pavel Durov as part of criminal case: state media
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