Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has admitted that Ukraine's intelligence is using the Telegram messenger "to work in Russia."

Speaking at a news conference in Kiev on Friday, in response to a journalist's question about the blocking of Telegram in Russia, he said Moscow is also using Telegram to target Ukrainians.

"Of course, Russia and its special services have worked and continue to work through Telegram in Ukraine. We know this, we identify it, and we fight against it. As for us, frankly speaking, we also work through Telegram in Russia," he said.

Zelenskyy acknowledged that restrictions against Telegram create difficulties for Ukraine and promised "to get to Max," Russia's national messenger.

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