The recent BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro this April marked an important moment for the bloc’s expanding ambitions, but also exposed the limits of consensus in a more crowded room. While the talks produced alignment on some fronts, they left others conspicuously unresolved, highlighting the challenges that lie ahead before July’s leaders’ summit, also set to take place in Brazil.

Since its inception in 2009, BRICS has grown significantly in scope and influence. The Rio meeting, involving ten full members and 13 “ partner countries ,” highlighted both the bloc’s increasing geopolitical weight and the diplomatic complexities that come with expansion.

As expected, the expanded member country group led to longer and more complex discussions. Not every proposal during the meeting garnered unanimous support from all participants.



Nevertheless, consensus was achieved on two agenda items.

The central focus of the meeting was the new trade barriers established by the US Trump administration. Importantly, every participating country collectively condemned American “trade protectionism,” a phrase diplomatically used to avoid direct criticism of President Donald Trump, even though his policies were clearly the target.

Brazilian Foreign Minister and current BRICS Chairman Mauro Vieira highlighted the bloc’s “strong opposition” to protectionist measures. He underscored the “absolute consensus” on “trade conflicts and tariffs." Brazil's statement reflected the group's foreign ministers expressing "serious concerns about the potential for a fragmented global economy,” framing BRICS as a defender of multilateralism under threat.



This was a shared concern, and one that allowed countries with very different economic profiles to speak with a unified voice. The language was carefully neutral, but the implication was clear: BRICS is positioning itself as a counterweight to the unilateralism that has increasingly characterised Western trade policy.

Another topic that gained traction among participants was a push for more local-currency use in bilateral trade. The group reaffirmed interest in non-dollar transactions, adopting a cautious approach regarding a swift departure from the US dollar.



During the summit in Russia last year, BRICS leaders addressed the importance of promoting these transactions. This led to a strong response from Trump, who threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs should the BRICS distance itself from the US dollar, which could jeopardise the currency’s ​​dominance in international payments.

But beyond rhetoric, there was little indication of imminent structural change.

That caution reflects hard reality. Despite rising interest in alternatives, 75 percent of global trade still flows through the US dollar. Last year, the UN reported that out of the total volume of world trade of $32 trillion, transactions conducted in US currency amounted to $24 trillion.

China’s growing economic clout may eventually change that equation. By the end of 2024, China's GDP was projected to reach $18.57 trillion, while the US's GDP stood at $29 trillion. But for now, the political desire to hedge against dollar dominance is ahead of practical alternatives.