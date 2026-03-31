Israel’s Supreme Court has asked the government to respond by May 24 to a petition seeking to annul a newly approved law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners, as international criticism of the legislation intensifies.
The law, passed by the Knesset on Monday with backing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, makes the death penalty the default punishment for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank convicted of carrying out deadly attacks.
The measure allows executions by hanging and removes key legal safeguards, including the right to appeal.
Under the legislation, courts can issue death sentences without a prosecutor’s request and without a unanimous verdict, while defence lawyers’ access to clients would be restricted to video communication.
The law also applies to military courts that try Palestinians, widely criticised by rights groups for lacking due process.
EU calls law discriminatory
The European Union voiced strong concern, calling the move a “clear step backwards” for human rights and democratic standards.
EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the bloc opposes capital punishment “in all cases and under all circumstances,” warning of the law’s “discriminatory nature.”
He noted that Israel had long maintained a de facto moratorium on executions, adding that the new legislation signals a troubling shift. The EU’s foreign policy chief continues diplomatic engagement with Israeli officials amid the growing controversy.
Spain calls law ‘apartheid step’
Spain condemned the measure in stronger terms, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez describing it as discriminatory and “another step towards apartheid.” He said the law creates unequal justice, noting it would not apply to Israelis committing similar acts.
“Same crime, different punishment. That is not justice,” Sanchez said, urging the international community not to remain silent.
Berlin raises rights concerns
Germany also sharply criticised the law, warning it risks being applied disproportionately to Palestinians. Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said opposition to the death penalty is a core principle of German policy.
While acknowledging Israel’s security concerns, Berlin said it views the law “with great concern,” stressing that it appears likely to target Palestinians in the occupied territories. Germany said it “regrets” the decision and cannot endorse the legislation.
The legislation comes amid mounting concerns over the treatment of Palestinian prisoners, with rights groups reporting widespread abuse, including torture, starvation and medical neglect in Israeli detention facilities.
More than 9,300 Palestinians, including women and children, are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official and advocacy sources.
The new law, critics say, further entrenches a system of unequal justice, as Israel continues its brutal military assault in Gaza and escalates actions across the occupied Palestinian territories.