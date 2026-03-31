Israel’s Supreme Court has asked the government to respond by May 24 to a petition seeking to annul a newly approved law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners, as international criticism of the legislation intensifies.

The law, passed by the Knesset on Monday with backing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, makes the death penalty the default punishment for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank convicted of carrying out deadly attacks.

The measure allows executions by hanging and removes key legal safeguards, including the right to appeal.

Under the legislation, courts can issue death sentences without a prosecutor’s request and without a unanimous verdict, while defence lawyers’ access to clients would be restricted to video communication.

The law also applies to military courts that try Palestinians, widely criticised by rights groups for lacking due process.

EU calls law discriminatory

The European Union voiced strong concern, calling the move a “clear step backwards” for human rights and democratic standards.

EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the bloc opposes capital punishment “in all cases and under all circumstances,” warning of the law’s “discriminatory nature.”

He noted that Israel had long maintained a de facto moratorium on executions, adding that the new legislation signals a troubling shift. The EU’s foreign policy chief continues diplomatic engagement with Israeli officials amid the growing controversy.