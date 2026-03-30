G7 economy and finance ministers have said they stood ready to take "all necessary measures" to ensure the stability of the energy market as they tackled the economic consequences of the US-Israeli war with Iran in the Middle East.

"We stand ready to take all necessary measures in close coordination with our partners, including to preserve the stability and security of the energy market," G7 energy and finance ministers, as well as central bank governors, said in a joint statement on Monday.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February, and Tehran has hit back by targeting crude-exporting countries in the region and halting most shipments through the Gulf.

The squeeze on supply has pushed oil and natural gas prices higher, with significant knock-on effects on supply chains across multiple industries.

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"We recognise the importance of coordinated international action to mitigate spillovers and safeguard macroeconomic stability."

They said they continued to monitor developments and their potential impact on global growth and financial market conditions.

The G7 ministers also called on all countries to refrain from imposing unjustified export restrictions on hydrocarbons and related products.

The G7, an informal grouping of the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, helps shape policy debates in the world's wealthiest nations.

France currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7 advanced economies.

"What's happening now in the Gulf is having energy consequences, economic consequences, financial market consequences and potentially inflation consequences," French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told reporters ahead of the meeting, which he chaired.

The United States has sought support from the group to help halt Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz shipping route.