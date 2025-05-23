POLITICS
US takes first steps to ease 50 years of sanctions on Syria, thanks to Türkiye and Saudi efforts
Trump administration grants Syria sweeping exemptions from sanctions in a big first step toward fulfilling president's pledge to lift half-century of penalties on a country devastated by civil war.
Syrians and their supporters celebrated the sanctions relief but say they need them lifted permanently to secure the tens of billions of dollars in investment. / Reuters
May 23, 2025

The United States has formally lifted comprehensive economic sanctions on Syria, marking a dramatic shift in policy and opening the door to renewed foreign investment in the war-torn Arab country.

The move was confirmed in a statement by the Treasury Department on Friday, which issued a general licence authorising transactions previously banned under the Syrian Sanctions Regulations. The measure effectively dismantles core restrictions that had been in place for over a decade.

The measures from the State and Treasury departments waived for six months a tough set of sanctions imposed by Congress in 2019 and expanded US rules for what foreign businesses can do in Syria.

"As President Trump promised, the Treasury Department and the State Department are implementing authorisations to encourage new investment into Syria," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

"Syria must also continue to work towards becoming a stable country that is at peace, and today's actions will hopefully put the country on a path to a bright, prosperous, and stable future," he added.

Efforts from Türkiye and Saudi Arabia

The sanctions relief was issued in coordination with a waiver from the US State Department under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act.

This authorisation is intended to facilitate participation from international partners and regional allies in Syria's reconstruction, particularly in its financial and energy sectors.

The Treasury noted that the general licence would permit new investment, the provision of financial services, and transactions involving Syrian petroleum products.

It also allows dealings with Syria's new government and certain previously blocked entities.

During a recent tour of the Middle East, President Donald Trump surprised many by declaring his intention to remove what he called the "brutal and crippling" sanctions on Syria.

The decision came after pressure from regional allies including Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

The Trump administration said Friday’s announcements were "just one part of a broader US government effort to remove the full architecture of sanctions."

Those were imposed on Syria's former Baath regime rulers over the decades because of their support for Iran-backed militias, a chemical weapons programme and "abuses" of civilians.

Following last year's campaign that ousted Assad, the new leadership in Damascus has moved swiftly to rebuild relations with Western governments and unlock foreign capital.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
