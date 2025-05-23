The United States has formally lifted comprehensive economic sanctions on Syria, marking a dramatic shift in policy and opening the door to renewed foreign investment in the war-torn Arab country.

The move was confirmed in a statement by the Treasury Department on Friday, which issued a general licence authorising transactions previously banned under the Syrian Sanctions Regulations. The measure effectively dismantles core restrictions that had been in place for over a decade.

The measures from the State and Treasury departments waived for six months a tough set of sanctions imposed by Congress in 2019 and expanded US rules for what foreign businesses can do in Syria.

"As President Trump promised, the Treasury Department and the State Department are implementing authorisations to encourage new investment into Syria," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

"Syria must also continue to work towards becoming a stable country that is at peace, and today's actions will hopefully put the country on a path to a bright, prosperous, and stable future," he added.

Efforts from Türkiye and Saudi Arabia

The sanctions relief was issued in coordination with a waiver from the US State Department under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act.

This authorisation is intended to facilitate participation from international partners and regional allies in Syria's reconstruction, particularly in its financial and energy sectors.