The European Union is drafting a list of concessions that it believes Russia must make to secure any long-term peace in Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, as US-run talks to end four years of war show little sign of progress.

Russian forces used cluster munitions in an attack on a market in Ukraine killing seven as envoys from Moscow and Kiev met in Abu Dhabi last week for another round of US-brokered talks. No breakthrough was made, although a new prisoner swap was agreed.

After saying in 2024 that he could end the war in a day, then 100 days, US President Donald Trump has now given Ukraine and Russia until June to come to an agreement.

The EU is convinced that Russia is not negotiating seriously and it doubts that European and Ukrainian interests are being represented by the Trump administration, so work has begun on “a sustainable peace plan” that might force Moscow’s hand.

“We have just seen increased bombing by Russians during these talks,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, including the targeting of Ukraine’s electricity grid during what has been the coldest winter of the war.

Kallas said that the 27-nation bloc is “very grateful” for US diplomatic efforts so far, but “to have sustainable peace also, everybody around the table including the Russians and the Americans need to understand that you need Europeans to agree”.

“We also have conditions,” Kallas told reporters in Brussels. “And we should put the conditions not on Ukrainians that have already been pressured a lot, but on the Russians.”

Kallas said these conditions could include demands that Russia return possibly thousands of children abducted from Ukraine and limits on the size of the Russian armed forces once the war is over. Russia insists on a cap for Ukraine’s forces.

“The Ukrainian army is not the issue. It’s the Russian army. It’s the Russian military expenditure. If they spend so much on the military they will have to use it again,” Kallas said.