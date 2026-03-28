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Indonesia enforces under-16 social media ban with ‘no compromise’ warning
Jakarta orders platforms to comply immediately as global pressure mounts over the risks of social media for children.
Indonesia enforces under-16 social media ban with ‘no compromise’ warning
Indonesia’s move comes amid a broader international push to curb social media use among children. / Reuters
a day ago

Indonesia began enforcing a nationwide ban on social media use for children under 16 on Saturday, with authorities warning tech companies there is “no room for compromise.”

The Southeast Asian nation introduced the measure earlier this month, citing growing concerns over online pornography, cyberbullying and internet addiction among minors.

Communications Minister Meutya Hafid said platforms must fully comply with the new rules or face consequences.

RelatedTRT World - UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate

Platforms move to comply with new rules

Hafid said X and Bigo Live have already adjusted their minimum user age in line with the regulation, while other platforms were urged to act immediately.

“We reiterate that there is no room for compromise regarding compliance,” she said, adding that all companies operating in Indonesia must follow national laws.

TikTok said it is working with authorities and taking steps to address under-16 accounts as part of its compliance efforts.

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Part of a growing global push

Indonesia’s move comes amid a broader international push to curb social media use among children.

Australia introduced similar restrictions in December, while lawmakers in the UK have also backed proposals to ban minors from social platforms.

In the United States, concerns have also reached the courts, with a Los Angeles jury recently finding major platforms liable for harm linked to the “addictive design” of their services.

The developments highlight increasing global scrutiny of tech companies as governments weigh stricter safeguards for young users.

RelatedTRT World - Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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