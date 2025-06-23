ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Doha reserves right to respond after Iranian attack on US base: Qatar
The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirms that the country's air defences successfully intercepted the missiles and no casualties occurred, as the base had been evacuated beforehand.
Doha reserves right to respond after Iranian attack on US base: Qatar
Al Ansari confirmed that no casualties had resulted from the attack. / AFP
June 23, 2025

Qatar has condemned an Iranian attack on the largest United States military base in the region, hosted in the Gulf state, calling it a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty.

"We express the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement.

He stressed that “Qatar reserves the right to respond proportionately and directly to this blatant aggression, in accordance with international law.”

He said Qatari air defence systems successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles, adding that the base had been evacuated earlier as part of precautionary protocols, given the escalating tensions in the region.

All necessary measures were taken to protect personnel at the facility, including Qatari armed forces, allied troops, and others stationed at the site, he added.

RECOMMENDED

Al Ansari confirmed that no casualties had resulted from the attack.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran vows to escalate attacks on Israel following US air strikes

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation