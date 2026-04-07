The United States has asked its citizens to reconsider travelling to Saudi Arabia to take part in the Hajj pilgrimage next month due to security concerns, according to a statement posted by the US embassy in Riyadh.

Pointing to a recent travel advisory cautioning against visiting Saudi Arabia due to Iranian missile and drone attacks, the statement said that "due to the ongoing security situation and intermittent travel disruptions, we advise reconsidering participation in Hajj this year".

The Hajj, Islam's fifth pillar, is a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey.

Millions of Muslims are expected to journey to Mecca city this year.

Hajj 2026 should start about May 25. Arafah is expected on May 26, with Eid Al Adha on May 27. Hajj rituals should end around May 29-30, pending the Moon sighting.

The US advisory comes after President Donald Trump threatened "a whole civilisation will die tonight… never to be brought back again" in a social media post that shocked world leaders, with some critics suggesting Trump was alluding to using a nuclear strike on defiant Iran.