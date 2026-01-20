Israeli forces and far-right National Security Minister Ben-Gvir on Tuesday stormed the closed headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem and demolished structures there, witnesses said.

The witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli crews, accompanied by at least one bulldozer, moved into the compound located in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, and demolished mobile and permanent structures on the site.

The witnesses added that Israeli forces also raised the Israeli flag over the compound, replacing the UN flag.

UNRWA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler said in a statement to AFP that Israeli forces "stormed into" the compound shortly after 7am (0500 GMT).