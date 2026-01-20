WAR ON GAZA
Israel demolishes structures at UN agency headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem
Israeli forces and a far-right minister storm UNRWA headquarters in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, demolish structures and raise the Israeli flag.
Israeli forces dismantle UNWRA’s Jerusalem headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem, raising the Israeli flag. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

Israeli forces and far-right National Security Minister Ben-Gvir on Tuesday stormed the closed headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem and demolished structures there, witnesses said.

The witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli crews, accompanied by at least one bulldozer, moved into the compound located in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, and demolished mobile and permanent structures on the site.

The witnesses added that Israeli forces also raised the Israeli flag over the compound, replacing the UN flag.

UNRWA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler said in a statement to AFP that Israeli forces "stormed into" the compound shortly after 7am (0500 GMT).

"This is an unprecedented attack against UNRWA and its premises. And it also constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations," he added.

Aryeh King, an Israeli deputy mayor of Jerusalem, in a post on the US social media platform X referred to UNRWA as “Nazi” and said its removal from Jerusalem was now underway after protests and pressure.

