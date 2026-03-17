Israel is pushing the Middle East toward a broader crisis, Türkiye’ President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, warning that its leadership is acting with a sense of superiority while expanding military operations across the region.

Speaking at an iftar event in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said Israeli actions — from Gaza to Yemen, Lebanon, and most recently Iran — go beyond security concerns and risk plunging the region into deeper instability.

“Israel is led by a network that considers itself superior to others and is dragging the region step by step towards disaster,” he said.

“Innocent children are being brutally massacred while attending classes in their schools. People are being forced to flee the lands they have inhabited for centuries.”