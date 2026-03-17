TÜRKİYE
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Israeli actions pushing region towards disaster: Türkiye's Erdogan
Turkish president denounces widening strikes across the Middle East and warns of escalating humanitarian and religious tensions.
Israeli actions pushing region towards disaster: Türkiye's Erdogan
President Erdogan condemns restrictions on access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying it has been closed to Muslim worshippers for more than two weeks. / AA
March 17, 2026

Israel is pushing the Middle East toward a broader crisis, Türkiye’ President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, warning that its leadership is acting with a sense of superiority while expanding military operations across the region.

Speaking at an iftar event in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said Israeli actions — from Gaza to Yemen, Lebanon, and most recently Iran — go beyond security concerns and risk plunging the region into deeper instability.

“Israel is led by a network that considers itself superior to others and is dragging the region step by step towards disaster,” he said.

“Innocent children are being brutally massacred while attending classes in their schools. People are being forced to flee the lands they have inhabited for centuries.”

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan slams ‘bloodthirsty network’ targeting schools, hospitals in Iran, Lebanon
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Restriction on Al-Aqsa 

Erdogan also condemned restrictions on access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying it had been closed to Muslim worshippers for more than two weeks, calling it a violation of religious rights and a provocation in an already volatile environment.

He highlighted the mounting humanitarian toll, pointing to civilian casualties and displacement across conflict zones.

“Innocent children are being brutally massacred while attending classes in their schools. People are being forced to flee the lands they have inhabited for centuries,” he said.

Türkiye has been increasingly vocal in its criticism of Israel’s military campaign, positioning itself as a leading regional voice warning against further escalation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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