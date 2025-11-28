Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) President Taha Ayhan has highlighted the central role of Gaza in this year’s 5th International Model OIC High School Summit, saying the students’ focus on accountability for the attacks on Palestinians reflects the depth of their conscience and sense of responsibility.

Being held from November 28 to December 1 at the Grand Cevahir Hotel & Convention Centre in Istanbul, the summit replicates the work of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), giving high school students hands-on experience in diplomacy, negotiation, and multilateral decision-making.

Ayhan said on Friday that the event's Al Quds Committee holds a distinct place within the program, as the Palestinian issue remains a consistent priority for ICYF. He urged participants to approach their discussions with "maturity, empathy and a strong sense of justice."

This year’s program, launched under the slogan “Justice for Palestine: Resistance Against Oppression,” places heightened emphasis on the humanitarian and political dimensions of the Palestinian question. Ayhan said this year’s committees carry a strong moral responsibility, addressing issues such as rebuilding conflict-affected regions, scientific cooperation, environmental challenges, and the Palestinian question.

Youth leadership “should be cultivated early”

He highlighted the rapid growth of the MOIC model, noting that MOIC clubs now operate in more than 800 universities and many high schools across over 70 countries, reflecting a shared belief that youth leadership “should be cultivated early,” in line with Quranic teachings encouraging the pursuit of knowledge and understanding.

“Your deliberations on stopping the genocide in Gaza and ensuring accountability for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people reflect the conscience and commitment of our youth,” he said.