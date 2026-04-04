South Korea has restarted one of its oldest nuclear reactors following an extended shutdown for safety upgrades.

State-run operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. confirmed that the Gori-2 reactor resumed operations after nearly three years offline, Yonhap News reported on Saturday.

Located at the Gori Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Busan, the reactor was first commissioned in 1983 as the country's third nuclear reactor and played a key role in the country’s early nuclear energy development.

Operations were halted in 2023 when its 40-year license expired, triggering a comprehensive review process that included safety inspections and facility upgrades required under current regulatory standards.