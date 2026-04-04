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South Korea restarts ageing nuclear reactor after major safety overhaul
Gori-2 reactor operation was halted in 2023 when its 40-year license expired.
South Korea restarts ageing nuclear reactor after major safety overhaul
The move comes as South Korea continues to balance energy security with safety concerns. / Reuters
April 4, 2026

South Korea has restarted one of its oldest nuclear reactors following an extended shutdown for safety upgrades.

State-run operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. confirmed that the Gori-2 reactor resumed operations after nearly three years offline, Yonhap News reported on Saturday.

Located at the Gori Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern city of Busan, the reactor was first commissioned in 1983 as the country's third nuclear reactor and played a key role in the country’s early nuclear energy development.

Operations were halted in 2023 when its 40-year license expired, triggering a comprehensive review process that included safety inspections and facility upgrades required under current regulatory standards.

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Late last year, regulators granted approval for the reactor to return to the grid after it had met updated safety requirements.

The move comes as South Korea continues to balance energy security with safety concerns, relying on nuclear power as a major component of its electricity supply.

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