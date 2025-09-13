Israel is facing growing resistance to its latest Gaza City invasion as reservists and their mothers openly reject calls to return to the scene of genocide, a rare but late act of defiance in a country where military service is mandatory.

The army, involved in genocide since October 2023, has called up 60,000 reservists in its largest mobilisation in months.

Newly formed groups of soldiers and families say they will not serve, despite the risk of imprisonment.

While refusals have not yet disrupted Israel's annihilation campaign, they reflect mounting frustration with hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist ministers who want to continue the genocide.

Mass protests accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the mass extermination campaign for political purposes instead of reaching a deal with Hamas to secure the release of 48 remaining captives, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Palestinians say many captives were killed in indiscriminate Israeli bombardment.

Critics, including former security officials, warn the invasion risks the captives' lives while adding to Israel's international isolation over the humanitarian crisis in besieged Gaza.

Palestine currently reports 64,756 people killed and more than 163,859 wounded since Israeli genocide began, though those figures may be undercounted as a result of the war's logistical constraints.



Some 11,000 more are feared buried beneath rubble of bombed homes.

Experts contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

'Netanyahu's war of aggression'

One group calling on soldiers to refuse service is comprised of mothers fearful their sons will die in vain.

"I couldn't stop thinking of how to break his leg, break his arm, wound him in some way that he won’t be able to go back," said Noorit Felsenthal-Berger, whose youngest son is due to redeploy.

Fatigue and dwindling morale also weigh heavily.

Avshalom Zohar Sal, a 28-year-old medic, said many soldiers are exhausted from genocide and unsure of their mission.

"Don't put me in the position that I need to decide if I'm going to risk again my life," he said.

A group known as Soldiers for Hostages says it represents more than 360 soldiers who refuse to serve.

Such refusal is punishable by imprisonment, though only a handful of cases have led to jail terms.

"Netanyahu's ongoing war of aggression needlessly puts our own hostages in danger and has wreaked havoc on the fabric of Israeli society, while at the same time killing, maiming and starving an entire population of civilians in Gaza," said Max Kresch, a member of the group.