France to send anti-drone systems to Greek-administered Cyprus after British base attack: report
An Iranian-made Shahed drone crashed into the runway of the British base on Monday, causing limited damage.
[File] A British Tornado jet lands at RAF Akrotiri, December 2 2015. / Reuters
March 3, 2026

France plans to send anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Greek-administered Cyprus after a British air base on the island was attacked by drones, the semi-official Cyprus News Agency (CNA) said on Tuesday.

The reported French aid to the island follows Greece's offer of assistance hours after RAF Akrotiri, a British sovereign base, was targeted in two separate drone incidents on Monday.

In the first instance an Iranian-made Shahed drone crashed into the runway of the base, causing limited damage. Hours later two other drones were intercepted.

France would send anti-missile and anti-drone systems, as well as a frigate, CNA reported. It said French President Emmanuel Macron communicated the intention to Greek-administered Cyprus leader Nikos Christodoulides early on Tuesday.

A Greek Cypriot administration source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the report.

Greece on Monday dispatched four F-16 fighter jets to the island. Two frigates, one equipped with its anti-drone Centauros jamming system, were also sailing towards Greek-administered Cyprus.

Centauros, which has been successfully deployed against Houthi rebels attacking shipping lanes off Yemen, has the capability of detecting and incapacitating low-flying drones, such as the one which crashed into RAF Akrotiri and evaded radars, Greek-administered Cyprus defence sources said.

SOURCE:Reuters
