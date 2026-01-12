United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iranian authorities contacted the US to discuss possible talks on the country's nuclear programme, signalling a potential diplomatic opening amid heightened tensions.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Florida to Washington, DC, Trump said Iranian officials reached out on Saturday seeking negotiations.

"They called yesterday. Iran called to negotiate yesterday," he said.

"I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate."

Trump said a meeting was in the process of being arranged, though he cautioned that developments on the ground could force the US to act before any talks take place.