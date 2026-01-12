WORLD
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
"They called yesterday ... I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States," president says, adding that US "may meet with them"
Trump speaks with members of the media aboard Air Force One en route from Florida to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 11, 2026. / Reuters
January 12, 2026

United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iranian authorities contacted the US to discuss possible talks on the country's nuclear programme, signalling a potential diplomatic opening amid heightened tensions.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Florida to Washington, DC, Trump said Iranian officials reached out on Saturday seeking negotiations.

"They called yesterday. Iran called to negotiate yesterday," he said.

"I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate."

Trump said a meeting was in the process of being arranged, though he cautioned that developments on the ground could force the US to act before any talks take place.

"We may meet with them,” he said.

"I mean, a meeting is being set up, but we may have to act, because of what's happening, before the meeting. But, a meeting is being set up. Iran called. They want to negotiate."

Iran has been gripped by protests since late December over the sharp depreciation of its national currency and worsening economic conditions.

Trump said that his administration is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and is considering "very strong options" as the reported death toll in ongoing protests continues to rise.

"The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination," he said.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
