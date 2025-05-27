Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif are set to inaugurate the Lachin International Airport on Wednesday.

The Lachin International Airport is the third airport built by Azerbaijan in territories liberated during the 2020 war with Armenia.

Located at an altitude of 1,800 metres above sea level, the airport was built by carving rocks in the mountainous terrain and leveling the area. Lachin is the highest-altitude airport in Azerbaijan.

Starting its construction in 2021, the airport is 30 kilometres from Lachin city center, 70 kilometres from Shusha and 60 kilometres from Kalbajar. The airport has a runway length of 3,000 metres and is 60 metres wide, and its terminal building can serve as many as 200 passengers per hour.

Third international airport in Karabakh