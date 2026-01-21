WORLD
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Talks led by the so-called Quad — Egypt, the UAE, the US and Saudi Arabia — have been deadlocked for months.
(FILE) Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Army, Lieutenant General Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, speaks to media in Khartoum, January 27 2025. / Reuters
January 21, 2026

Sudan's army has received and is considering a new proposal from the United States and Saudi Arabia for a truce with its rival paramilitary, a government source said on Wednesday.

The Security and Defence Council — a high-level body that includes officials from the army and the allied government — "is holding a meeting today to discuss the US-Saudi initiative for a humanitarian truce and a ceasefire", the source said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

Since April 2023, the war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has left tens of thousands dead and around 11 million displaced.

Truce efforts have repeatedly failed to produce a sustained ceasefire.

Talks led by the so-called Quad — Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the US and Saudi Arabia — have been deadlocked for months.

SOURCE:AFP
