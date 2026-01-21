Sudan's army has received and is considering a new proposal from the United States and Saudi Arabia for a truce with its rival paramilitary, a government source said on Wednesday.

The Security and Defence Council — a high-level body that includes officials from the army and the allied government — "is holding a meeting today to discuss the US-Saudi initiative for a humanitarian truce and a ceasefire", the source said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

Since April 2023, the war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has left tens of thousands dead and around 11 million displaced.