Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Baghdad says its strong ties with both sides allow it to act as a communication channel amid heightened international concern over possible escalation.
Al-Alawi warned that any escalation would not be limited to Iraq but would impact the entire region. / Others
January 30, 2026

Iraq has intensified diplomatic efforts to help defuse rising tensions between the US and Iran, positioning itself as a mediator to avert a potential military confrontation and prevent wider regional instability, Iraqi media reported.

Baghdad is continuing dialogue with both Washington and Tehran “to keep the region away from the specter of war,” Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Hisham Al-Alawi was cited by local news outlet Shafaq News as saying in its report published on Thursday.

Al-Alawi said Iraq plays a pivotal role due to its strong relations with both the US and Iran, allowing it to act as a communication channel at a time of heightened international concern over possible escalation.

He noted that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Tehran about two weeks ago, where he met with Iranian officials and conveyed Baghdad’s interest in easing military tensions and addressing disputes between Washington and Tehran through diplomatic means.

Al-Alawi warned that any escalation would not be limited to Iraq but would impact the entire region, pointing to the consequences of the June conflict between Israel and Iran as a clear example of the risks involved.

“Iraq has a national interest in working with neighboring countries and the United States to promote regional stability and address the nuclear file and other issues through diplomacy,” he said.

He added that Baghdad seeks to leverage its good relations with both the US and Iran to help stabilise the region, noting that Iraq and other countries had previously contributed to preventing a military strike on Iran.

The remarks come as tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, following US President Donald Trump’s statements that a “massive armada” was moving toward Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to “come to the table” for negotiations.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a “swift and comprehensive” response, while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under what it describes as “fair, balanced, and noncoercive terms.”

