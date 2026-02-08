Thailand's caretaker premier, Anutin Charnvirakul, was preparing for coalition talks on Monday after a stunning election victory for his conservative Bhumjaithai Party.

Bhumjaithai was forecast by Channel 3 to have won almost 200 seats in Sunday's vote, well ahead of others but short of an outright majority in the 500-member lower house.

The progressive People's Party trailed at a little above 100 seats, while jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's Pheu Thai party came in third.

Pheu Thai is seen as a likely coalition partner for Anutin, as they were allies until Bhumjaithai pulled out over a scandal linked to the Cambodia border dispute.

Thaksin is serving a one-year prison sentence for corruption in office, but many observers expect him to be released earlier than scheduled, alongside a political agreement.

Anutin, who took office in September, declined to be drawn on Sunday on potential coalition talks, noting the election results remained unofficial.

"We will wait until its more clear, and every party has to meet their executive board to discuss the position," he said.

Political analyst Napon Jatusripitak expected Bhumjaithai to "move quickly" to form a government in which its interests would prevail.

"Given the seat distribution, Bhumjaithai is likely to lead a government in which its influence predominates and weighs most decisively in shaping both policy direction and implementation," he said.