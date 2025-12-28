Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) said that it is getting closer to declaring an independent state in the south.

“The south is approaching a decisive moment embodied by the declaration of a state, and this hope has become nearly complete,” Ali al-Kathiri, head of the STC’s National Assembly, said on Saturday during a meeting with local dignitaries and tribal figures from Hadramout, as cited by the council’s official website.

He called for “fortifying the internal front against any chaos or divisions in order to preserve the achievements made,” he added.

Addressing local and regional calls for the withdrawal of STC forces from Hadramout and Al-Mahra provinces in eastern Yemen, Kathiri claimed that the STC “has not attacked anyone.”

Kathiri expressed willingness to “maintain relations with brothers in the Arab Coalition countries, foremost among them Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.”

He, however, expressed rejection of “any attempts to break the will of the people of the south by parties that failed to liberate their own areas and are seeking to liquidate the cause of the southern people,” in reference to the internationally recognised government fighting the Houthi group.

There was no immediate comment from the Yemeni government, Saudi Arabia or the UAE on the comments.