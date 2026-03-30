As the escalating US-Israeli war on Iran unfolds through waves of strikes and counterstrikes, its effects are rippling far beyond the battlefield, rattling global shipping lanes and energy markets.

Tehran has already moved to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil flows, sending shockwaves through energy markets and shipping routes.

Attention is now shifting further west to the Bab al Mandeb Strait, a narrow but indispensable passage at the southern end of the Red Sea, where even limited instability risks compounding existing disruptions.

On Saturday, Yemen’s Houthi group signaled that the Red Sea and Bab al Mandeb could be drawn further into the conflict, underscoring the risks facing one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

Here is why the Bab al Mandeb Strait matters, and what is at stake as tensions rise:

Where is the world’s ‘Gate of Tears?’

The Bab al Mandeb Strait sits at a critical crossroads between continents, separating Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula from Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa.

It forms a narrow maritime link between the Suez Canal to the north and the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean to the south, a route that underpins trade between Europe and Asia.

Stretching about 100 kilometres (62 miles) in length and narrowing to roughly 30 kilometres (19 miles) at its tightest point, the strait funnels vast volumes of global commerce.

Millions of barrels of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and container cargo transit the strait each day, making it one of the world’s most sensitive maritime choke points.

Its Arabic name, “Gate of Tears,” reflects both centuries of deadly navigation hazards and a legend of a deadly earthquake that split Asia from Africa.

While the strait has long connected East Africa, Arabia, and South Asia, its global importance surged after the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869, which created a direct maritime route into Europe through the Mediterranean, avoiding the need to sail around Africa.

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How crucial is Bab al Mandeb for global energy?

The Bab al Mandeb is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

In 2023, 9.3 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum liquids passed through the strait – nearly 12% of seaborne-traded oil worldwide, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Only the Strait of Malacca, with 24 million barrels per day, and the Strait of Hormuz, at 21.8 million, moved more crude oil that year.

That flow dropped sharply in 2024 to about 4.1 million barrels per day after Houthi attacks on shipping disrupted traffic.