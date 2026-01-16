WORLD
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
Vladimir Barbin claims Copenhagen and Nuuk spoke 'in unison' at the Washington meeting with top American officials.
Barbin said the Danish and Greenlandic representatives spoke "in unison" to defend the kingdom's territorial integrity. / Reuters
January 16, 2026

The Russian ambassador to Copenhagen claimed that Greenland and Denmark have formed a united front against US threats to seize the Arctic island following high-level talks in Washington, DC.

"In the face of threats from the United States about the possibility of seizing this island, without excluding the use of force, we are seeing a unification of Greenland and Denmark in opposing such American intentions," Vladimir Barbin told Russian state news agency Tass in an interview that aired Friday.

Barbin referred to a Jan. 14 meeting in Washington, where Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's Vivian Motzfeldt met US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He said the Danish and Greenlandic representatives spoke "in unison" to defend the kingdom's territorial integrity and the island's right to self-determination in discussions about American interests in the region.

He emphasised that decisions on the island's future remain strictly internal affairs for Nuuk and Copenhagen, though he noted that the Danish government has made official representations to the US about attempts to influence the domestic processes.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

