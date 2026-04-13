Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that efforts are under way to “resolve pending issues” between the US and Iran, whose senior officials met in the South Asian country over the weekend in a bid to end their conflict.

“The Islamabad Talks were a historic moment in their own right,” Sharif told a Cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Monday.

While the two-week ceasefire between the two sides remains in place, Sharif added that “all efforts are being made to resolve some pending issues” between the US and Iran.

Following joint diplomatic efforts with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Pakistan on April 8 secured a 14-day ceasefire between Washington and Tehran after weeks of fighting triggered by US-Israel actions on Feb. 28.

US Vice President JD Vance and his delegation met an Iranian team led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who headed the 16-hour marathon negotiations known as the Islamabad Talks – considered the most significant engagement since the US and Iran severed diplomatic ties in 1979.

However, the talks ended without a breakthrough over the weekend in the Pakistani capital.

Before leaving for the US, Vance told reporters in Islamabad that Washington was seeking a commitment from Iran that it would not pursue a nuclear weapon.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to make any headway,” he added.

Ghalibaf said it was now up to Washington to decide whether it could earn Tehran’s trust.