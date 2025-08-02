WORLD
2 min read
US hosts talks to advance DRC–Rwanda peace deal and regional economic framework
Washington facilitates new agreements on security, development and oversight as part of efforts to secure lasting peace in Africa’s Great Lakes region.
US hosts talks to advance DRC–Rwanda peace deal and regional economic framework
US President Donald Trump has congratulated Rwanda and DR Congo on the peace deal. / REUTERS
August 2, 2025

The US has hosted high-level talks this week aimed at accelerating the implementation of a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, as part of broader efforts to end tensions and foster economic growth in Africa’s Great Lakes region.

The meetings, held in Washington from July 30 to August 1, focused on advancing security coordination and laying the groundwork for regional economic integration, the US State Department said.

"These meetings focused on implementation of the security aspects of the agreement and building a framework for regional economic growth opportunities, which together are critical to achieving long-term stability and durable peace in the Great Lakes region," the department said in a statement.

On Friday, officials from both nations initialed the Regional Economic Integration Framework Tenets, which call for joint action in areas including energy, infrastructure, mining, tourism, national park management, and public health.

"Through joint coordination... the DRC and Rwanda will drive economic progress and improve the lives of people and the communities where they live across the Great Lakes region," the State Department said.

Delegations from both countries also convened the inaugural meeting of the Joint Oversight Committee on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED

The body will be tasked with implementing the peace agreement and resolving disputes.

The meeting resulted in the appointment of commission chairs, agreement on governing procedures, and preparations to launch a Joint Security Coordination Mechanism.

The State Department called the meetings "a significant step forward" and said Washington would soon host a summit of heads of state from the region to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

RelatedTRT Global - Rwanda, DRC hold first meeting since signing of US-brokered peace deal

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'