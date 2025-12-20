More than half a million Palestinians have lost their source of livelihood in the occupied West Bank and Gaza since the start of the Israeli war in October 2023.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions said that workers face systematic blockade, closure, and daily raids by the Israeli army.

The Israeli policies “constitute a compounded crime” against Palestinian workers and undermine their natural right to work and live in dignity, it added.

“Israeli occupation policies over more than two years of continuous aggression have led to more than 500,000 Palestinian workers losing their livelihood, with unemployment rates rising to unprecedented levels exceeding 50 percent in the West Bank and more than 84 percent in Gaza,” the statement said.