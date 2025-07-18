The EU has approved one of its "strongest" sanctions packages on Russia, including a ban on imports from the Nord Stream pipelines and tighter restrictions on oil exports, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

"We are standing firm. The EU just approved one of its strongest sanctions package against Russia to date," Kaja Kallas said on X.

"Nord Stream pipelines (imports) will be banned. A lower oil price cap. We are putting more pressure on Russia’s military industry, Chinese banks that enables sanctions evasion, and blocking tech exports used in drones," she added.

The package also targets 105 more vessels associated with Russia’s so-called shadow fleet and limits Russian banks’ access to international funding mechanisms, Kallas said.

"We’re cutting the Kremlin’s war budget further," she said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, which spurred most EU sanctions on Moscow.