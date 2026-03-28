Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the “unlawful strikes” against Iran are pushing the region towards the brink of a wider war, fueled by "relentless Israeli escalation."

Speaking at the opening of the second day of the International Strategic Communication Summit (STRATCOM) 2026 in Istanbul on Saturday, Fidan said: "We reject any scenario that drags regional states into a devastating conflict," adding: "Iranian actions affecting Gulf nations carry precisely this risk. Let us be clear. This may be Israel's war of choice, but the entire world is paying the price."

Fidan stated that as the conflict prolongs, the geopolitical and economic complications multiply at an alarming rate. "From day one, Türkiye has grown against this dangerous trajectory."

He added: "This is a war engineered for Netanyahu's political survival, yet its burden unfortunately falls upon the rest of the world," the foreign minister said, warning that the crisis could leave enduring scars not only in cities but also in the hearts and minds of the peoples of the region.

"There is only one viable way out for us. That is the de-escalation and diplomacy," Fidan emphasised.

Regarding Israel’s latest aggression in Lebanon, he said: "We (Türkiye) declared our strong opposition to Israel's expansionist policies, particularly its latest aggression against Lebanon. To operationalise these efforts, we continue our constant high-level dialogue. Our objective is to chart out actionable steps to end this conflict as soon as possible."

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‘This engineered chaos’