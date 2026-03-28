Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the “unlawful strikes” against Iran are pushing the region towards the brink of a wider war, fueled by "relentless Israeli escalation."
Speaking at the opening of the second day of the International Strategic Communication Summit (STRATCOM) 2026 in Istanbul on Saturday, Fidan said: "We reject any scenario that drags regional states into a devastating conflict," adding: "Iranian actions affecting Gulf nations carry precisely this risk. Let us be clear. This may be Israel's war of choice, but the entire world is paying the price."
Fidan stated that as the conflict prolongs, the geopolitical and economic complications multiply at an alarming rate. "From day one, Türkiye has grown against this dangerous trajectory."
He added: "This is a war engineered for Netanyahu's political survival, yet its burden unfortunately falls upon the rest of the world," the foreign minister said, warning that the crisis could leave enduring scars not only in cities but also in the hearts and minds of the peoples of the region.
"There is only one viable way out for us. That is the de-escalation and diplomacy," Fidan emphasised.
Regarding Israel’s latest aggression in Lebanon, he said: "We (Türkiye) declared our strong opposition to Israel's expansionist policies, particularly its latest aggression against Lebanon. To operationalise these efforts, we continue our constant high-level dialogue. Our objective is to chart out actionable steps to end this conflict as soon as possible."
‘This engineered chaos’
"This senseless war must end. Before further destruction unfolds, before deeper enmities take root, before the global economy suffers irreversible damage. The channels of dialogue must be open, and a result-oriented negotiation process must commence swiftly," Fidan further added
He also warned that while pursuing peace, Türkiye’s leadership must not let Netanyahu’s extreme stance derail diplomacy, highlighting that “this engineered chaos” aims to keep the regional nations "weak, divided, and vulnerable."
Fidan said this year’s theme, "Disruption in the International System: Crises, Narratives, and Search for Order," is more relevant than ever, adding: “We are not simply living through a period of instability, we are living through a systemic rupture."
He added that this reflects a deeper disruption, in which the international system loses its moral compass, coherence, and legitimacy, leaving crises unchecked and raising the defining question: Does the system still hold authority and credibility?
Fidan said that those who “comfortably benefited from the unjust system are facing a reality as the crises finally touch their own shores.” He emphasised that “these are not academic debates.”
He said that common sense is needed most during the darkest hours and that Türkiye "will continue to mobilise every diplomatic instrument” to address crises.
The minister said that “in today’s world, the battlefield is not only physical, it is also informational,” explaining that narratives are “weaponised to shape perception, frame reality, and too often obscure the truth itself,” a phenomenon evident in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.