Syrian security forces thwarted an attack by loyalists of the deposed Bashar al Assad regime in the coastal province of Latakia, local media said.

The state news agency, citing a Defense Ministry source, said on Thursday that Assad loyalists attempted to attack a military barracks in the Latakia countryside.

The source said four attackers were arrested by Syrian forces.

Last week, Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus witnessed coordinated attacks by Assad loyalists.



These were the most intense assaults since the regime’s collapse, targeting security patrols and checkpoints, resulting in casualties.

Settling status of former regime members

After the collapse of the Assad regime in December, the new Syrian authorities launched an initiative to settle the status of former regime members in the military and security forces, contingent on their surrendering weapons and remaining untainted by bloodshed.