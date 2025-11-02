The German government consulted with Israel and decided jointly on what would be disclosed before presenting its defence last April at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case brought by Nicaragua accusing Germany of “supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza.”

According to a report by Stern magazine, correspondence from Germany’s Ministry of Defence shows that consultations with Israel took place prior to Germany’s defence at the ICJ.

According to the report, Germany's representative informed the Court that Israel did not receive any combat weapons from the German army's stockpiles in 2023. However, documents obtained from the Defence Ministry raise questions about whether this statement was complete.

During the hearing on April 8, 2024, Nicaragua’s representative criticised the delivery of 10,000 units of 120-millimeter precision ammunition for Israeli tanks from German army stockpiles at Israel’s request.

The German representative reportedly confirmed this request but said its delivery to Israel was still under review.

The report notes that Germany’s representative told the Court that “the German army had only provided medical aid supplies and helmets” to Israel.

While this could suggest that no weapons or ammunition were supplied to Israel from German army stockpiles in 2023, Stern and Drop Site reported that the documents in their possession cast doubt on that claim.

The report also reveals that the German government, at least in part, coordinated with Israel on what information would be disclosed in court.

It cites a statement submitted by the Defence Ministry to the Cologne Administrative Court on January 29, 2025, confirming that “in consultation with the relevant state (Israel), the German government decided to disclose, during the hearing in The Hague, details beyond those contained in the arms export report.”

The report indicates that this referred to medical aid supplies and helmets provided from the German army’s stockpiles, noting that the semiannual arms export report does not include detailed information about weapons and equipment provided from these reserves.

The Defence Ministry reportedly argued that data on weapons and equipment supplied from army stockpiles could not be disclosed for confidentiality reasons, warning that doing so “would significantly damage the trust between Germany and Israel.”

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) told Stern that Germany’s information policy is problematic, criticising the disclosure of details to the ICJ only with Israel’s approval.