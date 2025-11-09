US
2 min read
US investigates infant botulism outbreak linked to ByHeart baby formula
The FDA has launched an investigation into a multistate outbreak of infant botulism, urging parents to dispose of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula amid a voluntary recall.
US investigates infant botulism outbreak linked to ByHeart baby formula
ByHeart, the formula's manufacturer, announced a voluntary recall of the two batches following the announcement by the FDA. / AP
November 9, 2025

The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multistate outbreak of infant botulism and has advised parents to avoid certain lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula.

In a statement on Saturday, the agency urged parents and carers to dispose of the formula immediately and seek medical attention if their infants show symptoms of botulism, which can include constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, and respiratory problems.

The outbreak has affected 13 infants across 10 states, including Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington, with no deaths reported so far.

ByHeart, the formula’s manufacturer, announced a voluntary recall of the two batches, stating that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” after being notified by the FDA.

The company said there is no direct evidence that its formula caused the illnesses and that botulism is extremely rare in dairy products or infant formula.

RECOMMENDED

Available online and through major retailers, the product accounted for an estimated 1% of national formula sales, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

People who bought the recalled formula should record the lot number if possible before throwing it out or returning it to where it was purchased, the CDC said in a statement. They should use a dishwasher or hot, soapy water to clean items and surfaces that touched the formula.

Infant botulism is caused by a bacterium that produces toxins in the large intestine. Symptoms can take weeks to develop, so parents should remain vigilant, the CDC said.

RelatedTRT World - Recently hired FDA employees fired amid Trump cuts
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177