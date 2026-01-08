Marking the first high-level contact between officials from New Delhi and Islamabad since May 2025, a handshake between India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has ignited debate over whether the ice is beginning to thaw.

Coming across each other at the funeral of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka last month, Jaishankar and Sadiq had exchanged brief pleasantries. While such interactions are routine at international gatherings, what made this informal encounter notable is the hardline posture adopted by New Delhi lately.

Ever since the four-day military conflict in May, a tense standoff has persisted between the two neighbours, and India has been steering clear of social greetings even at sports or cultural events.



This confrontation, which unfolded between May 7 and 10, 2025, marked the sharpest military exchange between the two countries in recent years.



What began as cross-border aerial hostilities quickly escalated into a wider, though still time-bound, conflict before a fragile pause was secured. The brief but intense nature of the standoff has since raised the threshold for any future military engagement, making subsequent diplomatic signals all the more scrutinised.



Therefore, the first images of the incident, shared on the official X account of Bangladesh’s Chief Executive, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, quickly fueled speculation.

Symbolism matters in diplomacy, and it seemed like New Delhi was reconsidering its public disengagement strategy.



Though the Indian government issued no statement on the matter, Pakistan’s National Assembly Secretariat later confirmed the exchange, pointing out that Jaishankar had “personally walked over to the Speaker” and “introduced himself during a handshake.”

History repeats itself

Curiously, this gesture rekindles memories of another historic handshake. In 2002, Pakistan’s President Pervez suddenly walked over and shook hands with Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the opening ceremony of the 11th SAARC Summit in Kathmandu, Nepal.

A classic icebreaker of that time, Musharraf’s gesture brought New Delhi and Islamabad back from the brink of war, just weeks after the December 2001 Indian parliament attack. Notably, though that handshake did not lead to talks, it helped keep diplomatic channels open amid a serious crisis.

Unfortunately, over the decades, Indo-Pak ties have mostly remained in a state of flux due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute. Having three claimants, with India controlling 55 percent , Pakistan 30 percent, and China around 15 percent, Kashmir remains the root cause for instability in a nuclear region.

At various times, both sides have tried peace efforts, like the failed Agra Summit in 2001, when Musharraf visited India and ended his trip abruptly, or Vajpayee’s visit to Lahore in 1999 , when he signed the Lahore Declaration with PM Nawaz Sharif, followed by the Kargil war shortly after. In a fixed pattern, every calm phase is followed by a storm.

In retrospect, 2025 was a particularly challenging year for Indo-Pak ties.

Blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack on April 22, India immediately placed the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, despite the absence of any such provision in the treaty, a point later upheld by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the Hague.

Then, New Delhi further downgraded diplomatic ties by closing down the main border transit point.

And even though Islamabad kept offering an independent probe on the Pahalgam incident, New Delhi suddenly launched Operation Sindoor , a military offensive involving cross-border strikes and air operations along the Line of Control.