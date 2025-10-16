France is committing "grave and systematic violations" of the rights of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, leaving many homeless, deprived of basic care and in degrading conditions, a UN watchdog said.

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child noted that France provides protection to unaccompanied minors, but warned that flawed age assessment procedures led to many children being wrongly treated as adults.

This leaves them without access to the child protection system, and puts them "at high risk of being exposed to trafficking, abuse, maltreatment and police violence," the report said on Thursday.

It noted there were no comprehensive official figures on the number of unaccompanied migrant children affected, but warned the problem was "widespread and persistent".

The committee, whose 18 independent experts are tasked with monitoring how countries implement the Convention on the Rights of the Child, determined that France had breached its obligations.

Paris, it said, had violated a wide range of children's rights, including the right to healthcare and education and the prohibition of detention for migration-related reasons and inhuman or degrading treatment.

Children left vulnerable amid flawed procedures

It highlighted that a presumption of minority is only applied in France until an initial age assessment decision is made, meaning that children who are mistakenly identified as adults are treated as such through their entire months-long procedure.