French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion was killed in an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq.

Macron described the assault on French forces as “unacceptable,” paying tribute to Frion’s service and vowing that France would respond appropriately to protect its personnel.

Seven French soldiers have been injured in a drone attack while providing counter-terrorism training, an official said.

The strike targeted a joint Peshmerga-French base in the Makhmour area, according to KRG commander Sirwan Barzani.

It was not immediately clear where the drone had come from.

Speaking to local media, Barzani said the drone strike hit a military training ground used by French forces advising Peshmerga fighters.