US
2 min read
Trump warns of 'reckoning and retribution' for Minnesota amid ICE lawsuit
Warning follows lawsuit by Minnesota and its two largest cities over federal immigration deployment and ICE killing.
Trump warns of 'reckoning and retribution' for Minnesota amid ICE lawsuit
Trump’s remarks come as state and city leaders challenge what they call an unlawful federal immigration operation. / Reuters
January 14, 2026

US President Donald Trump has warned that a "reckoning and retribution" is coming to the US state of Minnesota, as protests continue over the killing of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and state leaders pursue legal action against federal authorities.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that crime had dropped everywhere he had sent federal agents, accusing Democrats in Minnesota of exploiting unrest for political gain.

"Fear not, great people of Minnesota, the day of reckoning & retribution is coming!" Trump wrote, without clarifying what form such action would take.

The warning has come after Minnesota and its two largest cities, Minneapolis and St Paul, filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent agency, seeking to halt what they described as a "federal invasion" of the state.

The lawsuit challenges the deployment of more than 2,000 federal agents, calling it unprecedented and unconstitutional.

It also links the surge to the killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was fatally shot by an ICE agent on January 7.

RelatedTRT World - Minnesota sues Trump administration over immigration crackdown

State and city officials allege that the operation has resulted in widespread civil rights violations and has instilled fear across communities.

RECOMMENDED

Trump later told CBS News that Good was likely a "very solid, wonderful person" under normal circumstances, but said her behaviour during the encounter was "pretty tough."

"I have seen it many ways, in many different shapes and forms," Trump said.

"We have hundreds of thousands of murderers in our country. ICE is trying to get them out."

Federal officials have claimed Good attempted to ram an agent with her vehicle, a version of events disputed by state and local authorities, as well as demonstrators who have taken to the streets nationwide.

The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of violating the 10th Amendment by overriding Minnesota’s authority to police itself, describing the enforcement campaign as politically motivated.

"Defendants’ actions appear designed to provoke community outrage, sow fear, and inflict emotional distress," the filing says.

Named defendants include Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons and Customs and Border Protection commander Greg Bovino.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025