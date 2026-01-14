US President Donald Trump has warned that a "reckoning and retribution" is coming to the US state of Minnesota, as protests continue over the killing of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and state leaders pursue legal action against federal authorities.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that crime had dropped everywhere he had sent federal agents, accusing Democrats in Minnesota of exploiting unrest for political gain.

"Fear not, great people of Minnesota, the day of reckoning & retribution is coming!" Trump wrote, without clarifying what form such action would take.

The warning has come after Minnesota and its two largest cities, Minneapolis and St Paul, filed a lawsuit on Monday against the Department of Homeland Security, ICE’s parent agency, seeking to halt what they described as a "federal invasion" of the state.

The lawsuit challenges the deployment of more than 2,000 federal agents, calling it unprecedented and unconstitutional.

It also links the surge to the killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was fatally shot by an ICE agent on January 7.

State and city officials allege that the operation has resulted in widespread civil rights violations and has instilled fear across communities.