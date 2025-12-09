Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has paid tribute to Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza, accusing Israel of systematically targeting media workers and calling remembrance “the greatest act of resistance”.

“We are gathered here today to remember and to speak of what we have witnessed. Because remembering is the greatest resistance,” Erdogan said in remarks delivered at a commemorative event organised by the Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications on Tuesday in Ankara.

The event brought together journalists, officials and activists to highlight the testimonies of Palestinian women and the media’s struggle to report from the besieged enclave. It was also attended by the Head of Türkiye’s Communications Burhanettin Duran, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, TRT Director Genaral Mehmet Zahid Sobaci and Anadolu Agency Chairman and Director General Serdar Karagoz.

“Israel has killed nearly 300 journalists in the past two years. Thirty-seven of them were women,” she said.

Erdogan opened her address by honouring one of those women, Selma Muheymer, describing her as both a courageous reporter and a mother who had lived her entire 31 years under the shadow of Israeli bombardment and blockade.

‘The occupation continues’

Muheymer travelled to Gaza in 2023 to see her family for the first time in three years and introduce them to her infant son, Ali. Shortly after her arrival, an Israeli air strike flattened their home, killing the one-year-old boy along with Muheymer’s parents and four siblings.

“In her final post on social media, Selma wrote: ‘If we disappear and no news can be heard from us, prayer will keep us together,’” Erdogan said.

Addressing the event, Somaya M A Abunima of TRT Arabi said she travelled to Gaza on October 7, 2023, leaving her two children in Istanbul, and spent two months documenting the devastation. She described civilians living under relentless bombardment, worsening hunger and mass displacement, stressing that “the occupation continues.”

Condemning what she called double standards in the international community’s response, Abunima said: “The world is exerting every effort today to recover the body of a single remaining settler in Gaza, yet remains silent about the thousands of children and families still trapped beneath the rubble.”