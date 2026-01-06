Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at the Esenboga Airport in the Turkish capital for an official visit from January 6 - 8 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the National Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said on NSosyal that National Defence Minister Yasar Guler welcomed Anwar and his wife Wan Azizah Ismail at the airport.

In a previous statement shared on his NSosyal account, Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said the first meeting of the Türkiye-Malaysia High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held on January 7.