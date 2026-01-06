WORLD
Türkiye hosts Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim for strategic talks
The January 6–8 visit will include a high-level strategic council meeting, agreement signings, and discussions on regional and international issues, an official announcement says.
Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim arrives in Ankara for talks with Turkish officials. / Anadolu Agency
January 6, 2026

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at the Esenboga Airport in the Turkish capital for an official visit from January 6 - 8 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the National Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said on NSosyal that National Defence Minister Yasar Guler welcomed Anwar and his wife Wan Azizah Ismail at the airport.

In a previous statement shared on his NSosyal account, Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said the first meeting of the Türkiye-Malaysia High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held on January 7.

Duran noted that several agreements are expected to be signed to strengthen the contractual framework of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Malaysia.

He added that regional and international issues will also be discussed.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
